Nancy Eve Lippert
Kasson, MN - Nancy Eve Lippert, 58, of Kasson, MN passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Saturday, July 11, 2020.
Nancy was born in Oxnard, CA to Gerald and Eva (Bradac) Nehring. As a child she sang in the youth choir, played for the Flamingos softball team, and was a cheerleader for the Oxnard Chiefs youth football team where her three brothers played. She took an interest, at a young age, in sewing that would turn into a lifelong passion. After the family made the short move to Somis, California, she graduated from Adolfo Camarillo High School where she excelled in track and field, specializing in hurdles and high jump. Nancy then spent two years at nearby Moorpark Junior College before transferring to North Dakota State University (NDSU).
During her time at NDSU, Nancy studied Industrial Engineering. While there, she met Gary Lippert through mutual friends and soon fell in love. They were married in 1986 in Camarillo, CA in a beautiful ceremony.
Nancy and Gary made their home together in southeastern Minnesota. After moving to Kasson, MN and having two children, Nancy had the time return to sewing. She was an active part of the SE Minnesota sewing community with the Happy Sew and Tell Quilters of Kasson, as well as teaching classes and Kelley's Quality Sewing. Nancy's quilts could be seen on display in the store and entered into the County Fair, winning Grand Champion on more than one occasion.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Gary Lippert; children, Nicolette and Zachary Lippert; her parents, Gerald and Eva Nehring; brothers, Martin (Lorie) Nehring, Eric Nehring, and Viktor Nehring; and many niece and nephews.
A private family service was held at Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes in Kasson, MN. Memorial are preferred to Brains Together for a Cure, P.O. Box 8353 Rochester, MN 55903, https://www.brainstogetherforacure.org/
Blessed be her memory.