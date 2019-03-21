Services
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
church house
185 North P Street
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Ventura, CA

Nancy Felix December 26, 1956- January 31, 2019. She left a legacy of Love with family and friends. She is survived by her mother Mae Alder-Cole, sisters Cheryl Murphy, Janet Chase, Valerie O'Bryan and her brother Ernie Felix. Her children Mellanie Clark, Tristyn Reves, Tara Jorgensen, Damon Southwood and Eric Southwood. Tony Southwood was her loving partner and she had 10 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Services for Nancy will be Saturday 1PM March 23, 2019 at church house

185 North P Street SALT LAKE CITY, Utah 84103
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 21, 2019
