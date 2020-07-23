Nancy Guiremand



March 27, 1957 to



July 20, 2020



Our dearest Nancy was born in Oxnard, California. She joined her father Harry Guiremand and mother Elsbeth Guiremand in heaven after a two year battle with cancer. She was a true warrior. She was the sweetest, most generous soul you could ever meet. Even in July, she was already selecting Christmas presents for her loved ones.



We are so grateful to all her doctors, nurses and receptionists that were part of her life. They were so loving, caring and compassionate towards her. She loved them back and appreciated their efforts in helping her.



She is survived by her two sons and grandchildren. Son, Christopher Kimmel and his wife Chrystal and their two sons, Brian and James, of Camarillo. Son, Matthew Kimmel and his wife Jazmine and their daughter, Aria and her older brother Nathan, of Denver. Sister, Mary Crosse with her husband Glenn of Portland, Oregon. Brother, Harry of Kapaa, Hawaii. Brother, Michael and his wife Connie of Thousand Oaks. Connie had a special relationship with Nancy, they loved to cook and watch chickflicks together. Nancy is also survived by many nieces and nephews and friends as far as Baja California. She was loved and will be missed.



Due to covid, the family will not have funeral services we ask for your prayers and thought of Nancy be directed towards Heaven where we feel she will bask in your love.









