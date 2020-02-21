|
Nancy Jane Schleicher
Camarillo - Nancy Jane Schleicher was welcomed into the Lord's arms on Feb.17, 2020. She was a resident of Ventura County for 60 years. Nancy was born in Allentown Pa. on Sept. 11, 1927. She was the first of four children. At the age of seven the family moved to Balboa Canal Zone in Panama, where her father worked for the government as an electrician on the locks of Pedro Miguel. Nancy loved growing up in Panama and enjoyed living there with so many new experiences.
As a young woman during the war she married, shortly after that they moved back to the United States. Unfortunately, the marriage ended in divorce, but she settled in Ventura County with her four young children. With the help of family and friends, she managed to take classes at Ventura College while engrossing herself in raising her family.
Nancy is a Christian and always knew God had a hand in her life, but what she never expected was that after many years of being alone God would see that she would meet the most wonderful man, James Schleicher (Jim). They married in 1970 and enjoyed 38 years together until Jim passed in 2008.
Nancy will be remembered by her family and friends as a very strong and independent woman, who had a positive attitude, a kind heart for everyone and who was always committed to her family.
Nancy is preceded in death by her son, Christopher Spivey. She is survived by her son, Chet and Sandy Spivey, daughter Sandra and Jerry Knopp, son Greg and Lisa Spivey, Step-son James and Sandra Schleicher and 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Our family would like to thank Buena Vista Hospice and Compassionate Care for their excellent care, compassion and kindness through this most difficult time.
Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Family Funeral Chapels, 1075 E. Daily Dr., Camarillo, CA 805 482-1166. Services will be held Friday, Feb. 28 at 10:00 am, by Pastor Tim Barkett, followed by burial at Ivy Lawn Cemetery, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 21 to Feb. 27, 2020