Nancy L. Blankenbiller
Ventura - Nancy L. Blankenbiller, 94, of Ventura, peacefully passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020, following a long illness, at her home with her family by her side. She was born on August 22, 1925, in Cleveland Ohio to Wilfred Richards and Jessie L. (Woolland). Nancy was a long time resident of Ventura for 80 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Roy Blankenbiller, in 2003.

Nancy is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, David and Miriam Blankenbiller; daughter, Diane Marra; five grandchildren; six great grandchilden; and three great great grandchildren.

She enjoyed Ballroom dancing and taking boat cruises. Those were her joyous days!!

The family wants to thank Mission Hospice for their kind and loving staff and their excellent care; as well as Pacific Coast Home Care for all their loving caring staff.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Ventura County in her name.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, CA 93003. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.






Published in Ventura County Star from Jun. 29 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
