|
|
Nancy Lee (Thurman) Archer
Ventura - Nancy Lee (Thurman) Archer, 72, of Ventura, California, passed away on March 20, 2020 in Ventura. Nancy was born in Van Nuys, CA to Jack E. Thurman and Juanita R. Thurman on September 12, 1947. She graduated from Ventura High School in 1965 and earned an Associate of Arts Degree from Ventura College.
Nancy was a lifelong Ventura resident with the exception of a period of years after college when she followed her sense of adventure and love of travel, landing her a position with Trans World Airlines (TWA). While employed with TWA, she met her husband Bill, and they made homes in Chicago, New York, and Dhahran, Saudi Arabia before settling back in Ventura, California. Shortly thereafter, Nancy and Bill started their family and brought into this world two beautiful daughters, Brooke and Ashley Archer, whom they loved and adored! They in turn, gave Nancy the joyful gift of eight wonderful grandchildren.
Nancy worked as a corporate secretary for her father's business, J.E.T Financial, and enjoyed several of her own entrepreneurial ventures along the way. She loved music and playing the piano, was an accomplished artist, an avid reader and talented seamstress; sewing many of her daughter's clothes and crocheting blankets still treasured by her family today.
Most recently, Nancy dedicated much of her time to the residential board of the Ventura Townehouse, acting as their president. Nancy was loving, kind, loyal and generous, always taking time to listen, advise and hug whenever needed. She will be forever remembered for her stunning sense of style and her amazing, contagious laugh! Nancy was deeply loved by us all and will be sorely missed!
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband William Archer. Nancy is survived by her daughter Brooke Knight (Brandon Knight Sr) of Ventura, CA, grandchildren; Brandon Jr, Bastien, Benjamin and Brinley. Daughter Ashley Vose (Chris Vose) of Ventura, CA, grandchildren; Jonah, Anisa, Maysa and Jaxon. Stepdaughters; Faith Albertson of Medford, OR, Donna Holtz (JR Holtz) of Medford, OR, Teresa Collins of Murrieta, CA, Laurie Ann Dobbs (Joseph Dobbs) of Cohutta, GA. Brother Timothy Thurman (Shirley Thurman) of Nevada.
A Memorial Service for Nancy will be held at Ventura Missionary Church at a later date.
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020