Nancy M. Kennedy
Ventura - Nancy M. Kennedy, 80 years …AKA 69, Resident of Ventura County for 40 + years.
Moving from Erie, PA as a junior, she attended and graduated from Ventura High School. She choose the Medical field, becoming a Certified X-Ray Technician, she stayed in the field for 37+ years.
She passed on Sunday, October 14, 2019 at 1:35a.m. in her Ventura home, after a brief and sudden illness.
Being a Play-Writer/Director for The Foot Lighters it was one of the many things she loved to do. She also enjoyed her Bridge and Mermaids Swim Club.
Nancy kept herself busy with Painting, Stained Glass, all types of crafts. Nancy loved Dinner Parties with friends and a good game of cards for dessert; she also loved to scuba dive and was an excellent cook.
Leaving behind her spouse of 27 years, Gary Kennedy. Her four siblings, Shirley Clements of Ventura, Paul, Jimmie and Barbra are all out of state. Also her three daughters, Kelley Atwater, Kimberly Garrett and Kacy Garrett; her three Bonus children, John & Sheena Kennedy, Kathy Atkins and Beth Kennedy are all surviving. Nancy was also blessed with seven grandchildren, Kip 32, Kayleigh 30, Triston 21, Kea 10, AJ 7, Kaitlin 7 and Matthew 6; and her Be-loved son in-law, Kirk Atwater is also left behind.
You could not have found a more Beautiful person, and could count yourself lucky to call her your Friend.
SHE WILL BE SO DEEPLY MISSED!
Friends and family are welcome to attend the celebration of life service on Saturday, November 9, 2019, 2:00 P.M. in the Clubhouse, at the Ventura Mobile Home Park, on Anchors Way, in Ventura.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be sent to the .
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, CA 93003. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019