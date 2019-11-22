Services
Nancy Mae Beaman Hall Gerell


1926 - 2019
Oak View - On November 5, 2019 the sun set on Nancy's presence on this Earth. She was comforted and surrounded by of her family members as she drew her final breaths. Her indomitable spirit now soars and joins her other family and friends who have also passed.

Nancy leaves behind her son Jeff and daughter-in-law Bonny Hall, her daughter Janet and son-in-law Rod Manalo, and daughter Susan and son-in-law David Effler. She also leaves behind her six adult grandchildren, Laila, Tisa, Sotara, Daniel, Jake, and Jenny. Nancy's nine great grandchildren ranged in ages from 2 to 18 years of age. Nancy also had two nephews, David Ellis and Thomas Ellis and a niece, Victoria Bickel.

Nancy was born on February 24, 1926. She grew up in the Los Angles area, graduated from South Pasadena High School, and married her high school sweetheart on May 21, 1949. Her husband Herbert L. Hall III was a career Air Force member. He died May 1988. Nancy remarried John Gerell in 1992.

Nancy was a devoted and loving wife, a loving mother, sister, and aunt. She had dozens of friendships from her early years as an Air Force wife and countless friendships formed throughout her travels around the world. Everyone remembers Nancy's smiling face and generous, compassionate soul.

Nancy always put her family's interests first. She was involved in the Girl Scouts, the Boy Scouts, P.E.O., her church organizations, and many, many social groups. She loved to garden, loved to travel, loved to sew, loved the USC Trojans, and loved her Bassett hounds. Anything chocolate was greeted with a huge smile on her face.

Nancy's immediate family and extended family were blessed by her presence in their lives. Her extended family also included the extraordinary caregivers and staff at Wellness Care Senior Living; Gracie, George, Dierdre, and Allie. Nancy had been a resident of Wellness Care Senior Living in Oak View, CA for ten years. Nancy's children are very grateful for the professional care and the loving spirit that they bestowed upon her.

The family will have a celebration of life in the near future, at which time Nancy will be reunited with her husband Bert at the Riverside National Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 East Main Street, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
