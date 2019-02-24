|
|
Nancy Shaffer Kuenzly
Ojai, CA
Nancy left this earth to rejoice in God's presence on January 23, 2019. She was born in 1943 to Don and Audrey Shaffer in Ventura, California. Nancy grew up in rural Ojai and attended Ojai schools. She graduated from Nordhoff High School in 1961. She was married to Ronald J. Peterson from 1962 to 1991. They ultimately settled in Santa Paula where they raised their two daughters, Kerensa and Elise. In 1999, Nancy married former Nordhoff classmate, John D. Kuenzly. They lived in Ojai where they enjoyed many years of loving companionship.
Nancy was an intellectually curious person who loved reading and learning. She earned a bachelor's degree from UCSB in 1981 and a Masters in Counseling in 1994 from CSUN. Her employment included service rep for the gas company; tutoring at Ventura College's learning disability department; and office manager for a Santa Paula optometric office. She also was a career counseling trainee at Ventura College. Her last position was with Harris Corporation in Camarillo as a Human Resources Recruiter and Trainer from 1991 to 2000. Nancy volunteered at the Ventura County Human Society
working with cats and fostering kittens for a number of years. In her active years Nancy loved hiking, backpacking, and camping. One of her favorite places was Tuolumne Meadows in Yosemite.
About 2000, Nancy began to develop various symptoms of autoimmune disease which progressed to the rare disease of pulmonary arterial hypertension. Particular thanks go to her faithful and caring doctors, Dr. Jennifer Grossman, UCLA rheumatology, and Dr. Michael S. Levine, Cedars Sinai pulmonology.
Nancy was an active member of Community Presbyterian Church. She began teaching Sunday school at age 13 and usually was involved in teaching or leading Bible study groups. Her faith in Christ was the cornerstone of her life and kept her positive during the difficult years of illness. Women of the Life Source Bible Study at Community Presbyterian Church were a great encouragement, especially faithful prayer leader, Lisa Rajala.
Nancy is survived by her devoted husband, John, two much loved daughters, Kerensa Subic (Niles) of Texas and Rev. Elise Peterson of England, her grandchildren, Kelsey Subic, Cameron Subic and step- grandson, James Subic. She is also survived by her sisters, Katy Johnson (Harlan) and Marylou Plate, along with nieces: Katrina, Valerie, Aimee, MaryAlice and Mariah; and nephews: Daryl, Marcus, Travis, Charlie and Joseph. She is also survived by her Goff and Warner cousins.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 23 at 1:00 PM at Community Presbyterian Church, 1555 Poli Street, Ventura 93001 with a reception to follow in the Fellowship Hall at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Humane Society of Ventura County.
Arrangements are under the direction of JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 E. Main Street, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star on Feb. 24, 2019