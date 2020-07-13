Nancy TaylorThousand Oaks - Our dear Nancy Ann Taylor passed away the morning of Wednesday, July 8 in Thousand Oaks. Nancy was suffering from cancer and courageously fought for the past two months during this difficult time of Covid.For 25 years, Nancy was known as "Professor Nancy" at California State University, Northridge. She loved and embraced teaching and uplifted so many through her dedicated work and scholarship. Her vibrant smile and laughter will be ever present in the halls of Sierra Tower and in the hearts of all who crossed her path.Nancy inspired many through her yoga and spiritual practices. For several years, she was known as the "Yoga Princess" and wrote a daily blog to help others with body image and self-love. Nancy's transformative journey through life gave others much needed hope and support.Nancy was a long-time member of Self-Realization Fellowship and she uplifted so many through her selfless service at the Lake Shrine Temple in Pacific Palisades. As the Special Events Coordinator, Nancy brought tremendous joy and spiritual fellowship to the temple; the memories of her beautiful smile and colorful fashion will forever be a part of Lake Shrine.She is survived by her mother, Jo Ann Taylor; and brother, Joe William Taylor. Her beloved father, Charles Taylor, passed away in 2012.In lieu of flowers, please offer a donation in Nancy Taylor's name to her beloved spiritual organization: Self-Realization Fellowship, 3880 San Rafael Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90065-3298.Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Family Funeral Chapels, Thousand Oaks (805)230-2800.