Nancy Y. Towle
Thousand Oaks - The lights went out for Nancy York Towle on November 29, 2019. For more than half a century, Nancy and her late husband Milton A. Towle were residents of Thousand Oaks.
Nancy Louise York grew up near Springfield, Vermont where in 1955 she and Milton Towle married. The newlyweds then relocated to California, residing first in San Louis Obispo, and later in Redding. In 1965, when Scripps Newspapers promoted Milton to Business Manager of the Conejo Valley News (later renamed the News Chronicle), they arrived in Thousand Oaks. For many years, Nancy and Milton were well known for their community involvement. Nancy was active in a variety of service organizations including the Westlake Women's Club where her lengthy committee work included awarding college scholarships to hundreds of deserving students. Milton was a Charter Member of the Westlake Village Rotary Club, President of the Conejo Valley Chamber of Commerce, and President of the California Newspaper Advertising Executives Assn. On February 25, 2019, after sixty four years of marriage, Nancy lost her beloved husband.
Nancy is survived by one brother, David York of Chicago, IL. Nancy's parents, Margaret and Myron York of Springfield, VT predeceased her, as did her brothers Robert York of Belvedere, CA and William York of Charlestown, NH. Arrangements are handled by Pierce Brothers Valley Oaks Funeral Home, Westlake Village, CA 91362I. In accordance with her wishes there will be no formal services. Interment will take place in Oakland Cemetery, Springfield, VT, the resting place of her husband, Milton, and her parents and brothers.
Published in Ventura County Star from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019