Naomi "Nomie" (Hale) Guinn
Naomi "Nomie" (Hale) Guinn

October 25, 1938 - June 15, 2020

Naomi Guinn peacefully passed away at her home with her family by her side on June 15, 2020.

She was the youngest of five children born to Joe and India Pluim. She was raised in Foster Park and attended school in Ventura, where she met her first husband William "Billy" Hale. They had one son and two daughters. After BIlly's untimely death, Naomi met her second husband of 55 years Charles Guinn. They relocated to San Luis Obispo where they added another son to their family. Some years later, Charles's job brought them back to Ventura, where they remained living near family and lifelong friends.

Naomi was known for her physical beauty as well as her kindness, loving heart, and irresistible charm. Being a former Foster Park resident, she has been written about in the local history book, Forgotten Foster Park. One of her fondest memories was when she heard the words "Naomi Guinn, come on down, you're the next contestant on the Price is right" - she was overjoyed to return home in her brand new Mustang!

Naomi enjoyed cooking, spending time with her gardening club, and canning her homegrown tomatoes. She loved attending her class reunions and getting together with friends and family. Her wit and contagious laughter created a joyful environment. She will be truly missed.

Naomi was preceded in death by her husband Charles, sister Jeannie Dale, granddaughter Maren Hale, and grandson Billy Ross.

She is survived by her children: Gene Hale, Robin (Charles Young), Teresa (Mike Moore), and Todd Guinn (Liz); sisters: Joann DuFour and Mary Ann Aguilar; brother Jan Pluim (Hazel); brother-in-law Jack Dale (Patty); grandchildren: Nick Hale, Christine Young, Courtney Young, Lori Ross, Dawn (Simon Hernandez), Jennifer (Tim Walsh), Kali Ross, Hunter Guinn, and Austin Guinn; and eight Great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews who dearly loved her.

The family would like to thank Landmark Healthcare and Carrie Anderson for the kind and loving care given to Naomi and her family during their time of need. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.

Arrangements are under the direction of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE.






Published in Ventura County Star from Aug. 11 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home & Cremation Service
757 E. Main Street
Ventura, CA 93001
(805) 643-8623
