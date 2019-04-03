|
|
Natalia Gardea
Oxnard, CA
Natalia entered into rest on March 20, 2019 in Oxnard, CA at 87 years young. She was born on July 9, 1931 in Chihuahua, Mexico. Natalia was a Ventura County resident for the last 40 years. She was living in Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico when she married Juan Gardea and moved to Oxnard, CA.
Natalia is preceded in death by her husband Juan Gardea, grandson Oscar Francisco Castellon, Jr, and her parents Vicente & Genoveva Chavez.
She is survived by a sister Candelaria of Chihuahua, Mexico, children, Marta (Juan) Rea, Irma Gardea, Robert Gardea, Christina Arzabal, Janie (Oscar) Matus, grandchildren, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Memorial and rosary will begin at 6:30pm on Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Garcia Mortuary Chapel located at 629 South A Street in Oxnard, California.
We wish to thank Vitas Hospice for the care given for "Dona Nati".
To sign the family's online guestbook, share stories and post pictures please visit www.garciamortuaryoxnard.com and click on Natalia's name located below "Obituaries."
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of GARCIA MORTUARY, 629 South A Street, Oxnard. For further information, please call (805)486-9148.
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 3, 2019