Officer Nathan David Martin returned with honor to his Heavenly Father on January 29, 2020 at the age of 45. "Nate the Great," as he was affectionately known, was born in Oxnard, California on June 4, 1974 to Thomas and Susan Martin and was raised in Camarillo with seven siblings by his side. His youth was spent playing basketball, volleyball, skateboarding, traveling to Arizona in the back of a station wagon, and becoming an esteemed Eagle Scout before his 14th birthday.
After graduating from Rio Mesa High School, Nathan was called to Ecuador where he served a two-year mission for the LDS Church and met his bride-to-be and love of his life, Marita. The two were married for time and all eternity in the Los Angeles Temple in 1997. Nathan worked hard, supporting his wife and growing family by putting himself through college, ultimately earning his bachelor's degree in Spanish from Cal State Northridge.
Nathan followed closely in his father's footsteps, choosing to live his life as a public servant and disciple of Jesus Christ. His entire career was spent with the Oxnard Police Department where he held various assignments including patrol officer, property crimes detective, and motors. His last post and happiest years were spent as a school resource officer at Hueneme High School, where students adored and respected their protector, saying "Officer Martin understood the misunderstood."
Nothing made Nathan happier than his family and he loved every moment of watching his boys grow into men and listening to his daughter sing. He cherished yearly summer vacations to Carpinteria State Beach and found endless enjoyment in the pages of a good book. He hated a suit but loved going to church each Sunday. His boisterous laugh will never be forgotten.
Nathan loved serving the people of Oxnard with all his heart. He will be remembered for being a spiritual giant, dedicated husband, proud father, heroic officer, loyal friend, caring sibling, doting son, and die-hard Lakers fan. He is survived by his wife, Marita, his sons Gabriel and David, his daughter Soraya, his mother Susan, and his siblings Kelly, Lanell, Jon, Bruce, Scott, Nancy, Tom, and Micah. We will miss his gentle and generous spirit for but a time, until we meet again.
Funeral Services to be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11:00 am, located at 1201 Paseo Camarillo, Camarillo, CA. Public welcome.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 3 to Feb. 6, 2020