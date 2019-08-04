|
Nathan H. Rambo III
Oxnard - Nathan Hall Rambo III was born on October 4, 1929 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and died on July 20, 2019 at the age of 89. The youngest of three children, Nate was born to Nathan Hall Rambo Jr. and Louise Achuff Rambo. He was raised in the Philadelphia area and graduated from Pennsylvania State University in 1951 with a bachelor's degree in aeronautical engineering. In 1953, Nate married his sweetheart, Margaret Irwin, of Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania. They raised two sons, Peter and Eric.
In 1955, Nate attended the Navy Officer Candidate School and was commissioned an officer in the United States Navy Reserve. For over 33 years, he worked both in and out of uniform for the Department of the Navy at various military aeronautical facilities in the U.S. and abroad, retiring from Point Mugu Naval Air Station.
From the time he was a child, Nate was fascinated by technical things. He loved airplanes, cars, and old guns. They were his toys. He was active in the Experimental Aircraft Association and built a small composite aircraft which he loved to fly, attending air shows around the country. He was an avid participant in model aviation, designing, building, and flying all types of model aircraft. He was a photographer and a writer, sharing his love of aviation and RC modeling and inspiring others through numerous published articles. He restored a 1930 Model A and enjoyed driving it around California with other Model A owners. His interest in antique guns reflected his love of American history. Nate was proud to say that he could trace his direct ancestry to the arrival of the first Rambo in New Sweden (now Philadelphia) in 1639. With all of his hobbies, Nate enjoyed the camaraderie of being among other enthusiasts, finding lifelong friends who shared his interests.
Nathan was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Margaret. He is survived by their sons Peter (and wife, Philomena) and Eric. He leaves three grandchildren, David (and wife, Brianna), Laura, and Kathryn.
Arrangements were under the direction of JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 4, 2019