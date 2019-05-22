|
|
Nathan Ronald Joseph Melton
Camarillo - It is with great sadness the family of Nathan Melton announces his passing. Nathan was born October 1986 and was raised in Camarillo, CA. He was the handsome and soft hearted son of Ron & Nancy Melton of Camarillo. He was a graduate of Adolfo Camarillo High School and Ventura College. Nathan was a talented soccer & baseball player & also an amazing artiest who loved painting. If you could not locate him it was because he was either painting a new picture or at The Getty looking at a new exhibit. Nathan had a beautiful heart who wanted to help everyone. If anyone needed help or a place to stay he always offered his parent's home. Nathan was a loyal friend who always enjoyed having friends around. Nathan brought tremendous joy to his family who are all taking one day at a time since his sudden death. His family misses the countless bear hugs he would give, his cooking, his jokes, his crystal blue eyes and his loving nephew misses his buddy time with his uncle. Nathan is survived by his Mother Nancy Melton of Camarillo, Sister Heather Melton (Nephew James Melton-Morris) of Camarillo & SLO Co., Aunt Judi Melton of Ventura, Cousin (Sister) Jessica Heywood (Joe & Son Evan) of Modesto, Uncle Douglas Boone of St. Cloud, MN., Other Relatives: Susan & Joe Turney of Bakersfield, Carla Graham of Atascadero, Tom & Colleen Little & Family of Atascadero, Doug & Molly Campbell & family of West Covina. His mother & sister would like to thank Livingston Memorial Visiting Nurses who were amazing during a very difficult time. Thank you to everyone who placed their lives on hold & rushed to be by our side with only a minutes notice and for all the calls & messages. A Celebration will be held on May 25th 2019 at 12:30pm at Good Shepherds Church in Camarillo. A private family burial will be held in SLO Co. We know Nathan is at peace and is at the beach watching the surf with his father and grandmother by his side.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 22 to May 23, 2019