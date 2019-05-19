|
Nell M. Harmon
Simi Valley - Nell, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, passed away peacefully at 85 years of age on May 10, 2019 at her home surrounded by family.
Nell was born on December 10, 1933 in Santa Monica, California, one of four children born to George and Louese Fowler. After graduating from Venice High School in 1952, she started work at Farmers Insurance Group. In 1955, Nell married her 1st husband Roger Deveux with whom she had two children, Steve and Sheri. On a New Year's Eve blind date, Nell later met the love of her life and wed James (Jim) Harmon in 1961. Together they had a son, James (Jim Jr.). They raised their 3 children in the San Fernando Valley before moving to Simi Valley in 1987. Nell eventually retired from Farmers in 1998 after 46 years of service! (wow)
Nell loved nothing more than spending time with her family. They were her core focus and great source of pride and joy. Nell & Jim were ardent Dodger fans, enjoyed traveling about with the Venturians Motorhome Club and were always up for some shenanigans & wild card games. They also enjoyed working on home improvement projects together and spending time at their mountain getaway in Big Bear, CA.
Nell can be described as a woman with a gentle spirit who was caring, selfless and lived life with an unprecedented level of grace and dignity.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim and siblings Bobbie Gene, George & Pete. She is survived by her children James D. (Vicky) Harmon, Jr., Steve L. (Sharon) Deveux, and Sheri L. (Cal) Russell; her grandchildren CJ, Katie, Andrew, Jaclyn, Christopher, and Marissa; her great-grandchildren Mason, Connor, Alexis, Gianna, Hudson, Hunter, Jameson, Luke, and Oliver. She will be greatly missed by all.
A gathering of her family and friends will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21st at Reardon Funeral Home @2636 Sycamore Drive, Simi Valley CA. She will be buried beside her husband in a private ceremony at Oakwood Memorial Park in Chatsworth, CA. There will be refreshments available at the funeral home after the service.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 19, 2019