Nellie Almeida Enriquez
Nellie A. Enriquez, was born December 1, 1925 in Oxnard, CA. Mother passed away peacefully, before her 94th birthday, with her family by her side. on Nov. 17, 2019 at 9:15 pm. She graduated from Oxnard High School, attended Ventura College, Northridge University and attend a summer at the University of Guadalajara, Mexico. Mother worked for Oxnard Elementary School District for 38 yrs. She was the love of dad's life (George Enriquez) and precious mother to Cecelia Chester Gautt and Cristina Enriquez. She was a devout Catholic, and parishioner at Santa Clara Church since the 40's.
Mother was an amazing, strong, beautiful, classy Latina.
Viewing and rosary will be at Reardon's Mortuary, one mothers birthday, Dec. 1 at 1:00-5:00 pm. Per mothers request high Mass at Santa Clara Church at 10:00 am. Full Obituary will follow in Wednesdays edition of the Star !
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019