Nellie Almeida Enriquez
Nellie A. Enriquez, our dear Mother was taken to her resting place to meet with her loving Savior & our loving father, George Enriquez on Nov. 17, 2019 with her girls by her side in her own home as she wished. She passed peacefully in the evening. Previous week she said, "I have to get ready for Georgie, he's coming for me." She kept asking for Dad the last week. Mother was so ready, received last rights by Father Fernandez. She had rheumatoid arthritis since she was 13 yrs. old, she was spiritually well-prepared for death and she lived a beautiful life with all of us. Predeceased siblings, Josephine Robles, Edward & Thomas Almeida & Alberta Ortega.
When my sister & I began high school, mother began working for Oxnard Elementary School District for 38 yrs. She enjoyed Working with Migrant children. Nellie attending Oxnard High School, Ventura & Northridge Colleges and spent a summer study at the University of Guadalajara, Mexico. She was a history buff, loved to read her bible and many other books. She was a great seamstress for the family, she loved to knit & crocket. She had a green thumb and loved her orchids, roses and just loved to feel the dirt on her hands. Mother was very involved in our activities as young girls and she was our girl scout leader for troops #122 & #163.
Nellie was the love of Dad's eyes, and precious mother to Cecelia Maria (Joseph Gantt Sr.) & Cristina Enriquez. She was a devout Catholic and made sure sister & I had a proper Catholic education at Santa Clara Schools. Mother was a parishioner at Santa Clara Church since she married dad in the 40's. Mother was strict, but an amazing, beautiful, classy and strong Catholic, Latina woman. She was funny and more so into her latter yrs. She was so much fun up until the last few days of her passing.
Mother so loved to attend all her grandchildren's activities, she leaves behind: Lisa (Mark Christy), Ruben Jr. & Arthur James Herrera, Angelica Maria Herrera (Nicolas Garcia Sr.) and newest addition Joseph Gantt Jr. Great grandchildren: Kattie, Cassandra, Priscilla, Jade, Alexis & Nicolas George Jr., 4 great grandchildren: Faith, Ethan, Nadia & Mila Grace.
Mother leaves behind her best friend, Toni whom she knew since 2nd grade.
Mother leaves her BFF of 70 plus yrs., Trini Villegas Chavez, Trini visited mother several times a month and they would have a gourmet dinners & their 2 margaritas, each !!! We thank Trini from the bottom our hearts for loving and visiting mom, even though she too had lots of pain. Amazing comarde! Thank you, Trini!!!!
Nellie leaves in laws Ofelia-Faye & Arthur, Helen, Roy & Janette, Beverly & Lois, Connie & Lydia. Also a host of many of the best nieces & nephews on this planet. We were a very large family.
Especially Thank you to our Veronica who, cared and always loved on mother for 4 yrs. Mom & I adopted her, she was good friend, positive & great companion to mother, she was the best and treated mom like her own.
Many, many thanks to our special Dr. Victoria Sorlie, Dr. William Rajala, who was mother's previous doctor for many many yrs., then director of Assisted HC, Hospice, Dr. Rajala, visited mother at home and she was elated and comforted to know Dr. Raajala, would once again over see her care. Thank you to Sister Julieta, Sisters of Servant, who covered some night shifts for mother, she made mother very comfortable. Thank you to Assisted Health Care Hospice, especially coordinator Elena, Fantastic nurses Shari and Amada Mother was so blessed to have the best team caring for her. Mother usually smiled and made everyone feel good. She wants the family to carry on and if we can smile always in her memory. Our Family have so many wonderful memories from George & Nellie Enriquez, good reason to celebrate our Nellie. Please in lieu of flowers, donate Sisters of Servants or Assisted Health Care Hospice.
Dec. 1, Sunday afternoon (mothers 94th birthday) viewing at 1 PM, followed by 2PM rosary, until 5pm at Reardon's Mortuary.
Dec. 2, Monday morning, 10 AM high Mass. Followed by burial at Santa Clara Cemetery. Please join us to celebrate Nellie's Life and visit with our family following burial at Tomas Café, 622 S. "A" St.,Oxnard.
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019