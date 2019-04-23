|
|
Nellie Choy
Ventura, CA
Nellie Choy passed away on April 10, 2019 at 89 years old. She was surrounded by her husband, children and grandchildren. Nellie was born in Santa Rosa, California and moved to Los Angeles in 1948 where she met and married her husband Howard. They were married for 67 years and raised a family of 6 children who blessed them with 10 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Nellie loved being with her family, gardening and cooking. Her exceptional cooking skills became the center of many, fondly remembered family gatherings. In addition, she found great joy in being with her friends and sharing in her favorite activities of golf and Mahjong, and participating in programs at the Ventura Townehouse where she and Howard lived since 2013. She was always ready to travel and visit with family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Howard Sr. of Ventura, CA, and her children (and their spouses): Dian Frances Brostoski (Jim) of Colleyville, TX; Howard William Choy (Vicki) of Newbury Park, CA; Sharon Rose Fish (David) of Littleton, CO; Gregory Paul Choy (Cathy) of Berkeley, CA; Christine May Berger of Simi Valley, CA; and David Kenneth Choy (Wendy) of Pleasanton, CA. In addition to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, she leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews.
A "Celebration of Nellie's Life" gathering will be planned by her children for this summer. We wish to thank the ICU nurses at Los Robles Medical Center for their compassionate and outstanding professional care of Nellie.
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019