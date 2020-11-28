Nellie Godina
Oxnard - Nellie Godina, 87, of Oxnard passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020. Nellie was born on September 15, 1933 in Madera, CA to the union of Vicente S. Godina and Angelina Rodriguez who traveled throughout California following the fruit and vegetable crops. Her parents eventually settled in Oxnard and raised 7 children of which Nellie was the first born.
When our mom began school, she did not speak English but she quickly learned. She attended Oxnard High School and was very proud to be a majorette twirling the baton with the high school marching band. Our mom was known for her beautiful green eyes.
Mom also had 7 children. We spent the early years as a military family living on various Army bases in California, Germany, Texas, and Washington before returning to Oxnard in 1969. Mom was always happiest living in Oxnard.
Our mom had many jobs throughout her life including cocktail waitress, waitress, secretary, and as a community worker. She began community work in the 1970's and worked for the Oxnard Housing Authority, the County of Ventura Probation Department, Child Development Resources, Ventura County Public Health, and Catholic Charities. Our mom enjoyed her work assisting other people and continued to work well into her 70's.
Coming from a large family, our mom has many relatives throughout Ventura, Fresno, and Sacramento Counties, plus many friends she met over the years. Sadly, many have since passed on. We know she will be dearly missed by those whose lives she touched but there is some comfort knowing she is now with those that have passed and loved dearly.
Nellie is preceded in death by her youngest child, David Alexander Almanza, both of her beloved parents Vicente and Angelina Godina, and her beloved cousin Nati Avila.
Nellie is survived by six of her children and spouses; Denise Demianiw, Dodie (Rudy Reyes) Carcel, Debbie (Paul) Hardzog, Deanna (John) Hunt, Darren (Bonnie) Almanza, Doris (Keith) De La Huerta, along with 16 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-granddaughter.
Nellie is also survived by her brothers Fred Godina, Vincent Godina, Paul (Christine) Godina, Benny (Susan) Godina, her sisters Mary (Gregory) Teran, and Margaret Godina, her beloved cousin John Guerrero, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and godchildren.
Our family would like to extend our sincerest appreciation and gratitude to our youngest sister Doris and husband Keith for taking mom into their home and caring for mom the past 3 years and to Mary Munoz, her caregiver during this time.
A private service will be held at Santa Clara Cemetery and a celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or a charity of your choice
. Arrangements are under the direction of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Ventura.