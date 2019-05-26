|
|
Nicholas Anthony Giuliano
Newbury Park, CA - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Nicholas Anthony Giuliano, Sr. our truly beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Uncle, Great-Uncle, Great-Great Uncle and friend who left us on May 18, 2019. He was held closely and surrounded by family.
Nick was born June 13, 1927 in Manhattan, New York to Nicola Marie Giuliano and Carmela Giuliano (nee Volante). As the youngest in the family, he and his four beautiful sisters were raised in Bronx, NY, all of whom have preceded him in death: Ann Cassa, Rose Chisari, Tillie Campolong and Rita Manginelli.
After he was honorably discharged from the Army where he served in Panama until December 18, 1946, he met and married the love of his life Eugenia (Jean) Theresa (nee Rinaldi) on December 30, 1950.
He moved to Thousand Oaks in 1969 with his wife Jean, daughter Maria Carmela Giuliano and son Nicholas Anthony Giuliano, Jr. He was a member of St. Paschal Baylon Catholic Church, where he served many years as a Eucharistic minister and volunteer with St. Vincent de Paul Society.
Nick worked for over 40 years in distribution and retail management including Topping Brothers (NYC) and both Builders Emporium and Wickes Companies (Southern California). But his true vocation was that of loving father, grandfather, and uncle.
He was loved dearly by his large, extended family and is survived by his wife Jean; daughter Maria; son Nicholas; five beautiful grandchildren: Jacob Fornoff, Luke Fornoff, Sarah Fornoff, Anna Giuliano and Christopher Giuliano; and the many nieces, nephews and great nieces & nephews who were very dear to him.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 28 at St. Paschal Baylon Catholic Church, 155 E. Janss Rd., Thousand Oaks. Burial will follow at Pierce Brothers Valley Oaks Memorial Park, Westlake Village. A gathering to celebrate his life will be held afterwards at the home of his daughter Maria. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Family Funeral Chapels, Thousand Oaks, (805)230-2800.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 26, 2019