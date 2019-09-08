|
|
Nicole Christine (McSorley) Burgett
Napa - Nicole Christine (McSorley) Burgett, former Ventura resident and student, died at her home in Napa, California on July 6, 2019 with her husband Daniel by her side, of cancer. Nicole was born on August 15, 1972 at Fort Sam Houston, Texas to US Army Captain Robert and Lee Ann McSorley. She attended Holy Cross Elementary School, St. Bonaventure High School and graduated from Buena High School in 1990.
In her youth, Nicole became an international fashion model for the Ford Modeling Agency. In 1997 she was hired by Warner Brothers Studios in Hollywood where she worked for a production unit. She met and then married her husband, Jeffrey Robinov in 2005. Together, they parented two lovely daughters, India and Devan, and was a loving stepmother to Reece.
Nicole assisted and supported Mr. Robinov in his demanding career which eventually led her to begin her own part-time career as a real estate investor. She also completed her undergraduate studies at UCLA majoring in Women's Studies. She was a self-described activist for the human rights of women and children the world over, and a generous, yet humble philanthropist who supported numerous charities and The Amma Center in Los Angeles. However, her most valued role and achievement was that of being a devoted and attentive mother to her children.
Nicole is survived by and will be forever missed by her proud parents, Robert McSorley, Lee Ann Lajoie, siblings, Matthew, Rachel (Shaw), Michael, and Mark; former husband, Jeffrey Robinov, step son, Reece, daughters, India and Devan; her present husband, Daniel and step son Toby. She is also survived by her aunts Rachelle Foster, Betty Harvey, Christy McSorley and Karen McClain, uncle Scott McClain, cousins Pete and Matthew Foster, Jeffrey Civitate, niece Sarah Nicole and nephews Caldwell, Benjamin and Nicholas.
A mass will be celebrated in her honor on October 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Church in Moorpark. Reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 8, 2019