Nicole Reynae Horvath
Ventura - Nicole Reynae Horvath, 34, after a long battle with cancer, passed peacefully in her parents' arms May 13, 2019. Nicki was born April 22, 1985, in Ventura, California. A resident of Ventura County for 28 years, followed by five years in Huntington Beach, California, before returning home to Ventura for her last year. She was dearly loved by her large extended family of relatives and friends - beloved by so, so many.
She distinguished herself as a creative designer and seamstress of costumes and jewelry for herself and employer, Heritage Costumes Inc. She also spent seven years as an undertaker.
Her exquisite creativity extended to her joy in crafts, crochet, Renaissance Fairs, camping, World of Warcraft, and Dungeons and Dragons, among many others. Halloween was like Christmas to her. It was her absolute favorite holiday.
She was preceded in death by her father, Kevin Horvath. She is survived by her mother, Teresa F. Beard; father, James A. Beard; grandmother, Darlene G. Beard; sister, Katelyn A. Beard; love of her life, Jason Seifert; dearest friend, Ryan Riley, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, 2:00 p.m., at Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, CA
Special thanks to all VCMC Dr's and staff; Dr Dexter and staff; Duran Care Visiting Nurses; Livingston Memorial Hospice; and Dignity Memorial.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star on June 9, 2019