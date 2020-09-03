Nikolas Charles Samuels
Thousand Oaks - Nikolas Charles Samuels who cared about everyone and everything died Sunday August 23 at his home in Thousand Oaks. He was 27.
Nikolas was born September 27, 1992 in West Hills, California to Janet Arnold and Andrew Samuels.
Nikolas attended Cal State University Northridge, graduating in 2016 with a degree in Journalism. In his career Nikolas won a variety of photojournalism writing competitions and awards. He then took up the profession as a reporter and photographer for a variety of newspapers in the area.
Nikolas never married but had a long-term relationship with Adriana Zuniga of Las Vegas, Nevada. They had started planning a life together when he died.
Nik was adored by everyone who was lucky enough to know him. He had a giving heart. He had a love of animals. For his Boy Scout Eagle project, he built a two-story enclosure for endangered Gibbon Apes at the Gibbon Conservation Center in Santa Clarita. The number of his pets at home was always a challenge.
He had a love of travel spending months in Israel and various countries in Europe. His travel in the United States was extensive as well.
Nikolas is survived by his parents Janet Arnold and Andrew Samuels, Stepfather Bob Arnold, Stepmother Deborah Samuels, Sister Natalie Samuels, and Stepbrother Evan Davis.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to OXFARM https://www.oxfam.org/en
or the Gibbon Conservation Center in Santa Clarita https://www.gibboncenter.org/
, Nikolas was very generous with himself to both of these organizations.