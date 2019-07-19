Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
San Buenaventura Beach
901 San Pedro St,
Ventura, CA
Nina Lee (Virginia) Moglia


1970 - 2019
Nina Lee (Virginia) Moglia Obituary
Nina (Virginia) Lee Moglia

Ventura - June 22, 1970 - July 4, 2019

With profound sadness we announce the death of Nina (Virginia) Lee Moglia on July 4, 2019, from a boating accident on Lake Isabella near Onyx, CA. Nina lived life to the fullest and will be deeply missed. She is survived by her husband Richard Moglia, daughters Ashley Weidner, Lindsey Embry, Shaelee Embry, granddaughter Willa-Mae Weidner, her 5 sisters and 8 brothers, and both parents. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held Sunday, July 21 at San Buenaventura Beach, 901 San Pedro St, Ventura, CA 93001, from 2-6pm.
Published in Ventura County Star from July 19 to July 20, 2019
