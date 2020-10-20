Noah DeVicoCamarillo - Noah DeVico, a remarkable young man of God, passed away unexpectedly at 19 years of age on Tuesday, October 13th. Our entire community is mourning the loss of a loving son, brother, mentor, and friend.His sister and friend's tributes say it all:"I am so thankful for your faith. I am so thankful to know you are with Jesus and we will be together again. I love you. I will honor your legacy by spreading the love of Christ. I promise. I know in my heart that, if people come to faith through this, you would call it good. They will see Jesus, Noah - I feel it in my soul. Hearts will be softened through God's legacy of love that He wrote through your life. You were a willing vessel, and God used you mightily. He is still using you. You are the strongest Christian man I have ever known. You taught me so much." --Morgan DeVico"Today, Heaven gained one of its greatest members: a friend, a brother, a rock, an intellect, a warrior, a gentleman, an adventurer. Noah you are steadfast and wise, courageous and fearless, a man of God and a servant. Thank you for being my friend. Thank you for allowing me to enjoy life adventuring with you. Thank you for being an example of peace and tranquility; of hard work and pure joy. Noah, I love you my dear friend. " --Ethen FowlerNoah is survived by his mother Keary and father Jeff, older sister Morgan, younger sister Grace, grandmothers Pat and Jo Ann, and numerous cousins, uncles, aunts, and friends. Noah was passionate about mentorship and was a big part of the robotics community, and a GoFundMe has been established to create a foundation in his honor.