Noelle Edwards Brennan
1941 - 2020
Noelle Edwards Brennan

Camarillo - Noelle Edwards Brennan of Camarillo, CA, passed away on 26 Jun 2020. Noelle was born in Jersey City, NJ on December 23, 1941, and is preceded in death by her sister, Madeline. Noelle had a successful career as a chemist and enjoyed sailing and skiing in her free time. She was a creative, gracious and incredible friend with the ability to make everything she touched beautiful. She was a gentle soul who smiled easily and broadly. Noelle enjoyed her final years living in Camarillo. She brought her close neighbors together in front of her townhouse to chat and have an occasional barbecue. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity or the World Wildlife fund. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 E. Main Street, Ventura.






Published in Ventura County Star from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
