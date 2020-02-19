Services
1951 - 2020
Nora Monk Obituary
Watsonville - Nora Monk died in her home in Watsonville, California on February 11, 2020. Born on October 30, 1951, Nora was 68 years old at the time of her passing.

Nora was the daughter of Patricia C. Bell (Ventura County) and Alonzo Monk. She grew up in Camarillo California and graduated from Camarillo High School in 1969. Nora went on to attain a Bachelor of Arts degree at Occidental College and a Masters in International Relations from the Fletcher School at Tufts University.

Nora traveled extensively as part of her studies, with significant time spent in England and Eastern Europe. An expert in Soviet Studies, Nora taught at Occidental College and later worked at the Rand Corporation.

Nora was an avid reader, cat lover, crafter, and a professional tennis fan. She particularly enjoyed all things British - music, mysteries, and food.

Nora is survived by her sisters, Sally, Marcia, and Nancy; her brothers, Steve and Lon; her in-laws Bruce, Karen, Laura and Allan; her cousins Lisa, Ann, Peter, Paul, and Becky; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family members. She will be remembered with love.

Services will be held for Nora on February 29, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Aptos United Methodist Church, 221 Thunderbird Drive, Aptos, CA 95003. For more information, Sally Monk Hicks can be contacted through Facebook.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2020
