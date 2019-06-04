|
|
Norma Evelyn Cole
Ventura - 04/01/41 ~ 05/31/19
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, wife and friend. She is preceded in death by her husband, Frederich Cole, and sons, Curtis Cole, Steven Cole, and Edwin Cole. She leaves behind her son, Theodore Cole, and grandchildren, Tiffanie Cole, Natasha Cole, and Christopher Cole. She will be laid to rest with her husband and son, Edwin, at the Bakersfield National Cemetery.
Published in Ventura County Star on June 4, 2019