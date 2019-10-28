|
Norma Frances Lagala
Camarillo - Norma Frances (Dalgleish) Lagala was born in Brisbane Australia on October 2, 1925. Norma was the mother to Darlene Pennington (Dave), Karen Aylor (Jim), Carol Wade and David Lagala (Deedie). She was a proud Nana to 15 Grandchildren and 22 Great Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by dad, Louis 'Nick' Lagala whom she met in Australia during World War II, and married on February 20, 1945. They had 68 years together that were filled with family get togethers and lots of travel. Being married to a career military man presented challenges but also brought her to the place she would eventually call home in Camarillo, CA in 1960.
Norma came to America with hundreds of other "war brides" joining their husbands who had returned from assignments overseas. She was just 21 at the time. They lived in New York with Nick's family for a short time but soon decided to go west. They ended up in Washington State where they lived for 12 years. During that time Nick returned to military life when he joined the United States Air Force. That took the family to Oxnard Air Force Base in Camarillo. Norma loved the area and knew that this is where they would call home.
Between 1963 and 1966, they had the good fortune to be sent to Ramstein, Germany where the family had the opportunity to see Europe. Germany was where Norma developed her love of Hummels which over the years, developed into an impressive collection.
When Nick retired in 1969, and after her retirement from the California Youth Authority, they traveled together all over the country for numerous Hummel conventions adding to her massive collection of Hummels. Norma also started a Hummel Club in Camarillo which lasted for many years. In addition, she was actively involved with OAK Camp Club, several bowling leagues and a charter member of the local Eastern Star chapter. She continued to enjoy world traveling with dad up until his death.
Norma (Nana and Oma) will be greatly missed by many but has finally been reunited with Dad.
Services for Norma will be Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 11:00 am at Conejo Mountain Funeral Home and Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019