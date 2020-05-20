|
Norma Jean Hughes
On the seventeenth of May 2020 renowned Ojai Valley educator and beloved matriarch, Norma Hughes peacefully passed away in her sleep. An intriguing novel could be written to summarize the life Norma lived, but in this case, space is limited. Norma is remembered by many as the woman walking the bike trail while gathering bits of trash along the way. Her giving nature defined her completely, from her care for the natural world, to philanthropy, service work, and the thoughtful gifts she showered on almost everyone she knew. Norma spent the last six years of her life living at the Gables of Ojai, until recently moving home to be with family as opposed to solitude during the pandemic. With the guidance of Carol McCormick her vigilant and caring Hospice Nurse we were able to care for her at home in a dignified and loving manner. Embracing the comfort of her loved ones she left this world behind to join her late husband Charles Richard Hughes (C.R.) and many of her cherished friends.
Raised as the only daughter of an industrious oil prospecting family in Fillmore, Norma was a matter of fact, capable woman. Norma was fortunate to experience a lifetime of fantastic memories while traveling the world and seeking adventure. She studied at Cal Berkley and UCSB, earning her teaching credential while working and raising her two daughters. There was not a challenge Norma would refuse. A voracious reader and secret philosopher, Norma has been known to bestow many well-timed life-lessons on anyone willing to listen. Many of her most favorite memories featured the beach, classroom anecdotes, driving a rare car at top speed, or some kind of shenanigans she and C.R. got into while helping out someone in need.
Norma is survived by her two daughters Margaret Westrom of Camarillo, and Nancy Krumpschmidt of Ojai along with their children, and grandchildren. Those of us she has left behind to honor her traditions and carry on her essence are blessed to do so, as she was a most remarkable and unparalleled woman. True to her character, it was her wish that no memorial service be held. Anyone wishing to pay tribute to her memory is encouraged to send a note to the family describing a fond memory. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Ojai Library or Help of Ojai in her name.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 20 to May 22, 2020