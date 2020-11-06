Norma Jean NelsenVentura - In Loving Memory of Norma Jean Nelsen, who passed away of Heart Disease on October 8th, 2020.Norma was born in San Francisco, in 1943. She grew up in Grover Beach attended Arroyo Grande High School.Married Kenneth Richard Nelsen, in 1961. Lived in Santa Maria and started a family. Married 13 yrs, divorced. Moved to Libby, Montana from 1974 to 1979. Returned to California, Married to Michael Bumpus for 31 years until his death. Norma is proceded in death by her father , Odis Bufford McNutt and mother, Bernice Elizabeth McNutt (Gonzalez- Maiden Name) and much loved brother Wayne Alan McNutt. Two daughters, Nadine Elizabeth Nelsen and Frankie Lynn Nelsen.She was smart as a whip. Attended Sawyer Business College. She worked for the Ventura County Fair grounds as a book keeper for many years. She was a spelling wizard, growing up we had fun testing her. She was funny, spunky, optimistic and creative. Mom was always the prettiest lady in the room growing up and we were proud to say thats my mom.She loved her family, Her favorite conversation was telling anyone who would listen how amazing her kids were, all of our lives from 6 to 60 , she talked about her kids. (Not exaggerating).Her favorite pastimes were refinishing furniture, our house was full of antiques. She could fix anything, she was the queen of wallpaper, upholstering, amazing seamstress, and planted flowers. She was adorable and always painted her toenails red.Her motto in life was, "Count Your Blessings", Any problem you had , she would have you laughing and come away with a new perspective. "You can do it", she was a big cheer leader to all who met her. She will be greatly missed.Norma is survived by her two children, Rick and wife, Cindy Nelsen of Santa Monica,Ca and Tina and husband , Les Obrien of Ventura, Ca.Grandchildren, Josh, Marcy, Kimberly, Lee, Christina, Lauren and Camron. Great grandchildren, Happy, Sunshine, Jordan and Clyde. She is also survived by her two brothers, Jack Adrin McNutt and Paul Lewis McNutt, of Port Hueneme. She shared a home with them in her last few years, they doted on her and spoiled her.Norma will be laid to rest beside Kenneth Richard Nelsen (Skip), near their daughters, as they requested, at the Arroyo Grande Cemetery in the spring. Small private memorial will be held then. Although Divorced, they always spoke fondly of one another for over thirty years ands always said someday they would get back together someday in old age.The family is eternally grateful to the nurses at the Victoria Care Center who cared for her in her last few months. They are angels.