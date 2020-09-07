Norma "Judy" MacGregor



Ventura - passed away peacefully on September 1st, at the age of 104. She was born February 18, 1916 in Billings, Montana to Walter and Elnora Cole. Soon after graduating from high school she moved to Los Angeles, California where she started her career as a legal secretary. In 1942 she enlisted in the United States Navy and worked at the Pentagon for Admiral Ernest Joseph King, Chief of Naval Operations where her responsibilities included alerting the Admiral of the D-Day invasion; on June 6, 1944 in the middle of the night she awoke Admiral King from a deep sleep to say that "our forces had landed." During her time at the Pentagon she met her husband Charles D. "Mac" MacGregor, who was also a member of the U.S. Navy. Another highlight of her Navy time was riding the train home from Washington DC and being invited by the late Elenore Roosevelt, who was also on the train, to join her where they talked about being a woman in the Navy. Judy left the Navy in 1948 and stayed in Washington DC as a legal secretary until she and her husband moved to Santa Monica California in 1952 before moving to Ventura in 1956 where she continued her career as a legal secretary. Judy was very involved in the Ventura community. She was a member of the Ventura Power Squadron; the California Hospital Association, Volunteer Division; and the Ventura Community Memorial Hospital Auxiliary for 35 years with thousands of volunteer hours. She was also a very active member of Saint Paul's Episcopal Church, Ventura, where she served on the Altar Guild.



She is survived by her sister, Edna Emerson Withers, and nephews Edward Emerson (Seattle) and Norman Emerson (Granada Hills).



She will be interned in the St. Paul's Episcopal Church Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, please donate to either Community Memorial Hospital Auxiliary or St. Paul's Episcopal Church.









