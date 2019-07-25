|
Norma Vera
Ventura - It is with heavy and broken hearts that we announce the passing of a beloved wife, mother, grand-mother, sister, god-mother, cousin and friend, Norma Vera on July 20, 2019.
Norma was born on June 29, 1963 to Valentin and Loretta Hernandez and was the eldest of six.
She was a devoted and loving wife to Joseph (Joey) Vera of 35 years and her greatest accomplishments were her three children and two grandchildren. She was a selfless mother who provided her family with a loving home, based off her Catholic faith, values and strength. She was a humble woman, who enjoyed celebrating every milestone and holiday by making them special for those around her.
She worked passionately as a medical assistant for over 30 years in the office of Dr. Gary H. Nishida and then moved onto a career with Dignity Health. It brought her great joy to assist others both professionally and personally. From a young age, she built strong bonds with those around her. She was a genuinely kind hearted spirit, always being a support system for others and never expecting anything in return. Throughout her lifetime she loved to travel, listen to music, and make new memories by spending time with her extended family and friends. She loved others passionately and in return was loved by so many.
Norma will forever be remembered by her smile, heart of gold and sincere personality. Life is only a small part of our greater journey; and we know Norma is at peace. We are all very blessed to have been enriched by her. She will forever be young and continue to watch over us from the kingdom of God. Thank you to all that have provided support and love during this difficult time.
Norma is survived by her husband Joseph (Joey) Vera, Daughters: Vanessa Vera & Veronica (Gabriel Moreno) - Son: Andrew Vera (Alli Johnson) Step-son: Joey Jr. (Jeri) Vera, Grandchildren: Camila, Canaan, Nicole, Christopher & Jessica - 3 Great-Grandchildren, Sisters: Theresa (Jose) Olivo, Mary (Frank) Rodriguez, Brothers: Joe, John and Anthony Hernandez, Mike L'Ecuyer & Julio Cabral. Numerous godchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents: Valentin & Loretta Hernandez. An educational scholarship fund will be set up in Norma's memory to help a medical student.
More information will be provided at the services.
"God suddenly picked up Norma and said let's go my child, Heaven is waiting. The angels are singing, the birds are chirping; your Mom and Dad are waiting. The gates are open for the kingdom of God is never ending."
Family and friends are invited to a Most Holy Rosary to be recited at 4:00 pm on Sunday, July 28, 2019 in the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 E. Main Street, Ventura. A Mass of Christian Burial will held at 10:00 am on Monday, July 29, 2019 in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 10800 Henderson Road, Ventura. A Burial will follow at Santa Clara Catholic Cemetery, 2370 North H Street, Oxnard.
Published in Ventura County Star from July 25 to July 26, 2019