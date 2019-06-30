Resources
Norman Dean Lawson


1925 - 2019
Surprise - After a short illness, Norman Dean Lawson died on May 30, 2019 in Surprise, Arizona. Norman Lawson was a long time resident of Ventura, California moving to Arizona in 2017 to be closer to his oldest son. He was born on November 30, 1925 in Chicago, Illinois to Tony and Opal Lawson.

He moved with his family to California, and attended high school in Acton. After high school, Norman served with the U. S. Army in the Philippines during World War II. After the war he worked for and retired from Mobil Oil. He married Marge McGranahan in 1969, and they settled in Ventura, California. In retirement he enjoyed being with his friends, gardening, and playing golf at Los Posas Country Club.

Norman is predeceased by his loving wife, Marge Lawson. He is survived by his sons Lance Lawson and Duane Lawson, and their wives Sandy and Susan, and his daughter Cherel Lawson. He had four grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

There will be a private service for the family.
Published in Ventura County Star on June 30, 2019
