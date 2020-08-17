1/1
Norman Eric Kjerland
Norman Eric Kjerland

Ventura - Norman Eric Kjerland, 85, died Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the Victoria Care Center in Ventura, CA. He had been a resident of the Lexington Assisted Living community for the past 5 years.

Eric was born in Cherokee, Iowa, but grew up in Ames, Iowa. He was the son of the late Reginald and Ruth Kjerland. He is survived by his brothers Donald T. Kjerland (Susan) of Green Valley, AZ and John R. Kjerland (Betsy) of Vienna, VA. He is also survived by a niece, nephew and grandnephew.

Eric graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in Chemical Engineering. He served in the Army and was honorably discharged. After working a few years as a chemical engineer on the east coast, he moved to California.

He was an accomplished ballroom dancer, having won several competitions over the years. Eric worked at the Calabasas Golf Range before moving to become a golf instructor at Westlake Golf Course, Westlake Village, CA in the early 1990's. He instructed there until 2014 when his health started to decline. He never lost his sense of humor nor his love of telling jokes.

No services are planned. Cremation arrangements were handled by Ted Mayr Funeral Home and Crematory. On-line condolences and memories may be shared at TedMayrFuneralHome.com.






Published in Ventura County Star from Aug. 17 to Aug. 23, 2020.
