Norman Eugene Smith
August 30th 1937 - February 20th 2020
Norm Smith, father, husband, counselor passed away at his home in Oak View Thursday morning February 20th from Cancer, surrounded by his family. Norm is survived by his wife Vera Millerd (Sons Greg & Geoff), brother Larry Smith (wife Penny), Sons Rick (wife Mary), Kevin (wife Bea), Darren, daughter Kristin Hanaoka (husband Guy), Grandchildren Meagan, Harrison, Zachary, Justin, Esai & Elijah Smith, Julian & Joshua Garcia and Valerie Norton.
Norm was born in Los Angeles CA but spent his childhood in Borger Texas. His family moved back to Los Angeles where he played Varsity basketball at Washington High School. There he met and married his first wife Caroll. They had four children which they raised in Huntington Beach CA. Norm was a Manager for ABC Supermarkets in Los Angeles for many years. He took those skills and in 1977 bought McCoy's Supermarket #1 in Long Beach which he named Best Foods. He later managed Foodland Market in Santa Barbara until he bought the Corner Market in Oak View in 1982, which he ran successfully for many years. His final business endeavor was to take over and manage the Park Store at Lake Casitas. With the help of his wife Vera they turned it into a destination for visitors to Lake Casitas with everything anyone could want during their stay at the Lake. They always said "If we don't have it, we'll get it". He ran the Park Store for 8 years before retiring in Oak View.
Norm was blessed with a wonderful retirement with his wife of 15 years, Vera. They traveled here, there and everywhere in their motorhome never missing a stop to visit long lost family and friends. He golfed regularly at Soule Park with his friends Terry Star, Stan Hubbell and Pete Shedlosky. He was in charge of the Senior men's Golf group there for a time. When he wasn't golfing or traveling Norm was in his Bass boat on a lake somewhere fishing for his favorite fish, largemouth bass. Norm traveled from California Delta to Mexico chasing his dream of out-fishing his buddies. Many, many good days were spent pursuing his passion and perfecting his fishing skills with former buddy Ed Segal and friends, Dave Shearer, Bobby Herrera, Bud Rowe, Dan Dube and too many others to mention.
One of Norms greatest accomplishments was being a drug and alcohol counselor for over 30 years. Recently he earned his 30-year sobriety chip from AA. In 2010 Norm started a chapter of a Christian 12-step program called "Celebrate Recovery" at Redemption Church in Ojai. Helping people with Hurts, Habits and Hang-ups and it still meets every Friday night at 6:00pm at Redemption church in Ojai.
Norm left a legacy of love and helping other cope with life's issues and problems. He sponsored and mentored scores of men over the years to lead better and more fulfilling lives. He will be missed by many. The family wants to give a special thanks to all those who helped with his care during his final days and still continue to minister to our family.
A memorial service to honor his life is planned for Saturday, February 29th at 11:00am at Redemption Church 190 El Roblar St. Ojai CA 93022.
Donations can be made in Norms memory to Celebrate Recovery, Ojai at the above address.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020