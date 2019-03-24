|
Norman Van Arsdall
Ventura, CA
Norman Van Arsdall passed away peacefully into the arms of his loving Father on March 17, 2019 at the age of 91.
A native of Los Angeles, Norman was born to parents Howard L. Van Arsdall and Martha Belle (Laedlein) Van Arsdall on February 22, 1928. Norman graduated from John Marshall High School, spent one and a half years in the U.S. Army, then attended L.A. City College and Cal Tech University becoming a licensed Civil Engineer.
In 1951, he began working for the Los Angeles County Road Department advancing to Supervising Civil Engineer when he retired in 1985. Norman lost sight in his right eye in 1976 and then the left eye in 1977 due to detached retinas. After attending training through the Braille Institute he was able to return to work for the last seven years of his career. In addition to his employment Norman served on the Board of Directors for the L.A. County Credit Union, was active in his church, and taught others who were visually impaired at the Braille Institute.
In 1952, Norman attended his church as usual on a Sunday morning and met a young lady there who had recently moved to Los Angeles from Wisconsin. On May 21, 1954 he and Betty Clausius were married. They purchased a new home in Monterey Park, CA and raised four children there.
Upon his 1985 retirement, Norm and Betty bought a home and moved to Oxnard, CA joining two of their daughters residing there with their families. Norm quickly became active in their new church, serving on the Mission's Board and as an Elder. He also served as a volunteer member of the Oxnard Mobile Home Park Rent Review Board, and continued to teach Braille for the Braille Institute of Santa Barbara for many years.
In 2016, Norm and Betty moved to Cypress Place Active Senior Living in Ventura. Surviving Norman are his wife Betty and their four children: Ron (Tina) Van Arsdall, Karen (Mike) Turek, Terry (Will) Hammer, and Diane Van Arsdall.
Five grandchildren include Stacy (Gordon) Mohr, Kevin (Brittany) Van Arsdall, Jennifer (Travis) McClain, Christopher (Lauren) Turek, and Katrina (Jacob) Topolinski. Norm and Betty have eight great grandchildren.
A celebration of Norman's life is planned for Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Ventura Jubilee Fellowship located at 2226 Goodyear Avenue in Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 24 to Mar. 29, 2019