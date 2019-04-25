Services
Chapel Of The Roses Cemetery
3450 El Camino Real
Atascadero, CA 93422
(805) 466-1161
Norvell D. Warren

Norvell D. Warren

Atascadero, CA

Norvell D. Warren, 86, of Atascadero passed away on April 18, 2019 in Templeton, California.

Norvell was born in 1933 on a ranch in Moline, Texas to parents Leonard and Bethel Warren. In 1949 at the age of 16, he moved to California, where he went to work for El Rio Rock Company. He married Stella Massie of Oxnard in 1951, where they both lived until he entered into the Army in 1953. After serving in Korea, he went to barber school and in 1958 he opened Central Barber Shop in Oxnard, where he was a barber until his retirement in 1999. After retiring, he and Stella moved to Atascadero where he enjoyed traveling, working in the yard and classic cars.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Stella, daughter, Lisa Hall (husband Randy), granddaughter Ashley Stoltz (husband Evan), great-granddaughters Lyra and Emry Stoltz, lap companion Mickey and many nieces and nephews. Norvell is preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Bethel Warren, step-father Keith Ogle, brother Elbert Warren, sister Geneava Hanson and his son Ricky.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Atascadero Pine Mountain Cemetery. With a viewing on Thursday, April 25th from 5:00-7:00pm at Chapel of the Roses, Atascadero.
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 25, 2019
