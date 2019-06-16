|
O. O. ("Dub") Jones
Thousand Oaks - O. O. ("Dub") Jones a Thousand Oaks resident from 1951 until 2015 passed away June 8, 2019 in Spokane, WA. He was the youngest of six children of James and Cyntha Jones, born on October 28, 1927 in Roosevelt, OK.
Dub was a Ventura County Firefighter from 1952 until he retired in 1983. He worked at most of the stations in TO, including Stations 31, 33, 35 and retiring from Station 34. He served as a Medic in the US Army. He was an active member of the Christian Church of Thousand Oaks for many years until moving to Spokane.
Dub is preceded in death by the love of his live, his wife of 61 years, Bernice D. Jones in 2016.
He is survived by his children Wendy (Mike) Nelson, Alyson Haas, Russell Jones. Grandchildren Krystoffer (Telara) Haas, Bryanna Haas and Heather (Gonzalo) Montoya. Great-Grandchildren Declan Haas, Wylan Falk, Marley Montoya and Isabella Montoya and many beloved nieces and nephews. Dub was dearly loved and will be missed by us all.
Graveside Services will be held Tuesday, June 18,2019 at 11:00 AM
At Pierce Brothers/Valley Oaks Memorial Park in Westlake Village, CA.
An off-site celebration of his life will follow after the services.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Spokane.
Published in Ventura County Star from June 16 to June 17, 2019