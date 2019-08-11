|
I am writing my own obituary, not because I believe no one else can do it as well, but because I want to acknowledge what I feel was truly important in my life. I was born Ofelia Juanita Espinoza, on March 29, 1947, the eighth of nine children: Frank Armas (deceased), Lola Vega, Arthur Espinoza, Maria Roldan (deceased), Vera Ramirez, Julia Reyes, Ruben Espinoza, Antonia Marquez (deceased), and Jesus Espinoza. Our parents were Jesus and Casiana Espinoza, hard-working immigrants from Mexico, who instilled in all of us the value of an education and responsibility, establishing the strong and enduring roots of our large family. I have had so many blessings in my life, more than I deserved, but not more than I could truly appreciate and value as gifts to be cherished: My elementary school and folklorico students who gave me a sense of purpose as a teacher and, hopefully, learned something positive from me. My friends, my amigas, my "fisters" who were more like members of my family, always ready to help boost me up and keep laughter in my life. My much loved extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, numerous in-laws, and compadres with whom I shared so many events of both joy and sadness throughout my life. My siblings, who despite our competitive childhoods, grew up to become a supportive group of caring adults, and who gave me so much more than I gave to them. My stepbrother Francisco Armas (d), who was not raised with us, but whose short and sporadic visits were events to enjoy. My stepchildren, Freddie (wife Rosa) and Raquel (husband Tom), who grew up to be responsible and successful adults with, regretfully, little input from me, and who added ten wonderful grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren to the family. My son Mario (wife Tiffany) who forgave the many mistakes that I made in parenting and who told me he loved me whenever we spoke, And, my husband, Fred Rodriguez, who every single day of our 40 years of marriage told me, or showed me, that he loved me, and I knew it to be true. Thank you, all of you, for your priceless gifts. I loved you all, but, Fred, I loved you most. I died on July 29, 2019, at home with my husband and son. A memorial Christian mass will be held on August 14, 2019, at 10 AM, at Santa Clara Mortuary Chapel, 2370 North H Street, Oxnard, California. Burial will follow at a later date.
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 11, 2019