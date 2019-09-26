|
|
Ora Pauline Biesecker
Ventura - It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of Ora Pauline Biesecker on Sunday morning, September 22nd, 2019; beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend.
Pauline was born in Massard, Arkansas on June 19, 1943, to Annie Laurie (Carmack) and James Franklin Michael, five minutes ahead of her twin brother Owen Paul. Her family relocated to Oxnard, CA in 1946. Pauline graduated from Oxnard High School in 1961 and then obtained an associate's degree from Ventura College. She went on to marry the love of her life, Wayne Biesecker, in 1964 and from then on, her primary job was raising their four children.
Born the second youngest of eight children, family was everything to Pauline. She was the organizer and instigator of many family adventures. Pauline was responsible for many family gatherings on birthdays, holidays and any other reason to celebrate. She had a natural ability to engage with anyone and could easily strike up conversations. Pauline had a generous heart and was the first to be called when anyone fell on hard times or needed a helping hand. The Biesecker's front yard was a gathering place for all the neighborhood children and Mrs. B was sure to provide fun and snacks.
Pauline was active in all the activities and hobbies of her children. She operated candy sales for her daughters' Camp Fire Girls troops and held several board positions with Montalvo Little League, coordinating sponsorships and snack bar operations. She later became involved with the Buena High School Football Boosters' Club, assisting in all their activities and fundraising during her son Matthew's four years of playing football.
Pauline is survived by her husband of 55 years, Wayne Biesecker, daughters Michele Haddock-Garcia (husband David) and Marlana Biesecker, son Matthew Biesecker and grandson John Haddock as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pauline was predeceased by her son Michael, grandson Cole Haddock, sisters Betty Marie Smith, Elizabeth Smith, Carolyn Kelly, brothers James Franklin Michael Jr., Edward Ray Michael, Jack Earl Michael and Paul Michael as well as all their respective spouses.
Friends and family may join in a celebration of Pauline's life at the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Pauline has been entrusted to the care of JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 E Main St, Ventura, CA 93001. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Montalvo Little League, 1929 1/2 Johnson Dr, Ventura, CA 93003, in sponsorship of the Michael W. Biesecker Sportsmanship Award.
Published in Ventura County Star from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019