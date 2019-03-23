|
|
Orville G. Hiepler
Camarillo, CA
Dr. Orville G. Hiepler was born on the family farm near Springbrook, North Dakota on February 10th, 1920, to Gustav and Anna Hiepler. He passed from this life on March 17, 2019 in Oxnard, California!
Orville's schooling took place in a one-room school house and he often drove the teacher to school in a horse-drawn buggy. He attended high school in Epping North Dakota and was baptized and confirmed at Springbrook Lutheran church. He did his undergraduate work at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota and afterwards attended Luther Seminary in St. Paul Minnesota. On August 22, 1945 Orville married Florence Borstad of Tioga North Dakota. Their first home and parish was in Pasco, Washington. His post-graduate studies included the Union Biblical Seminary in New York City and his Doctorate degree was earned at The Graduate School of Theology in Glendale CA.
Orville served Lutheran churches in Pasco WA; Sacramento, CA; Hawthorne, CA; Camarillo, CA and Oceanside, CA. He consulted and assisted churches in Wisconsin, North Dakota and Tennessee. Orville "planted" churches and schools and served as school principal during his tenure. When he and Florence moved to Adolfo Estates in Camarillo, they loved hosting "Apple Pie and Ice Cream" Sunday afternoons with the help of friends and developed more friendships. Various musical groups performed and guest speakers shared stories. Orville and his neighbor Robert began a Tuesday evening Bible Study which is still going. "Planting" Riverpark Lutheran Church with friends, has been a blessing to him. On his '99th birthday Feb. 10th he delivered his last sermon. He was celebrated in grand style at Riverpark Lutheran Church and at this party he launched his new ministry "Leaving the 99" tract ministry. He had a zest for life! "Well-done thou good and faithful servant."
He was a long-time member of the Rotary Club International While living in Hawthorne he was a member of the Mayor's Sr. Citizen committee, Lutheran Social Services of Northern California and Southern CA chairperson of the Ministerial Association of CA. In Camarillo, he was the chairperson of The Ministerial Association where he enjoyed the comradery of the local pastors.
He is preceded in death by parents Anna and Gustav Hiepler, wife Florence, daughter Nelene Maree Fox and four sisters.
Survived by daughter Dorene (Curt)McDougall, Golden Valley, MN; Granddaughters Rachel (Matt) Delaney, East Gull Lake, MN, great grandson William; Amy (Samir) Lakhani, Seattle WA great grandchildren Kai and Leena.
Daughter Ilene (Robert) Bradberry, Lake Forest, CA. granddaughters Lisa (James) Bryant, Perth Australia, Great-grandsons Mikan and Cody. Kari Bradberry, Lake Forest, CA.
Jim and Jeanette Fox, granddaughters Nicole (Robert) Cannaday, Lillington Carolina, great grandchildren Gracie, Austin, and Maddie. Natalie (David) Skillings, San Diego, CA great-granddaughter Emma. Jenna(Ryan) Hill, Springboro, Ohio. Great-granddaughter Elsie Jo.
Son, Mark (Michelle) Hiepler, Camarillo, CA. Grandchildren Sarah, Ryan ( fiance Emily) and Paul.
Sister Marion Bugge, Lacey, WA and many nieces and nephews.
Orville's Life centered around family and his church community. For Orville whether it was watching the grandchildren play softball, basketball or attending their musical productions-or mentoring a stranger to help them know Jesus and attend church-he was genuinely interested in people and their concerns. Playing a round of golf, leading tours around the world, writing books and developing buildings for churches, reading about politics and world events, exercise, healthy eating and talking on the phone to friends, kept him vital, and his lengthy conversations interesting! He was a role model to many and He loved the Lord Jesus Christ.
Memorials may be given in honor of Pastor Hiepler to Concordia College Moorhead, MN; Riverpark Lutheran Church Ventura, CA; Trinity Lutheran Church Hawthorne, CA and Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Camarillo CA.
We will always remember his wave and goodbyes calling out to us, "Give the Lord first place" and "Keep looking up."
Services in honor of Dr. Hiepler will be held at the Good Sheperd Lutheran Church, 380 Ameil Road, Camarillo, CA 93010 on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 11AM. Condolences may be left at www.ConejoMountain.com
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 23 to Mar. 31, 2019