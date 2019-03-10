|
|
Orville Lee Horn
Ventura/ Simi Valley, CA
Known to family and friends as Lee, Lee passed away on February 26, 2019 at Simi Valley Adventist Hospital following a sudden illness.
Lee was born on March 15, 1926 in Milan, MO. He Graduated from Amphitheater High School, Tucson AZ, in 1942 and attended the University of Arizona before enlisting in the US Navy in 1943. Lee was accepted into a Naval Officer Training Program and graduated from UCLA with a degree in Naval Service and Tactics. He was commissioned an Ensign in the US Navy January 1945 and served during WWII on the USS Hector. After the war, Lee continued in the Naval Reserve until retiring after 20 years of service at the rank of Lieutenant. Also, after the war, he returned to UCLA and obtained his Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration.
Lee worked in the oil industry in Los Angeles for 20 years before retiring from Mobil Oil as Manager of Data Processing. He then moved to Ventura and worked for Casitas Municipal Water District for 19 years before retiring as General Manager in 1988.
Lee married Frances Rudberg in 1950 and they had a daughter, Leslie. Later in life, he married Martha Wilson and they were together until her passing. Lee then married Claire Ovrid and became part of her extended family of children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Besides his family, Lee's greatest passion was his cars, especially Fords. The rumble of a flathead Ford V-8 was music to his ears. He owned and restored over 100 cars in his lifetime and belonged to the Early Ford V-8 Club and the Tri-County Mustang Club, winning many trophies at car shows. He was also an active member of the Sons of Norway Lodge in Van Nuys Ca.
Lee is survived by his wife Claire, daughter Leslie Percy (Michael), and numerous loved ones. Lee's kindness and generosity will always be remembered. He will be in our hearts forever.
A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Charles Carroll Funeral Home, 15 Teloma Dr., Ventura CA 93003.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 10, 2019