Oscar Castro Sr.



Oscar Castro Sr. passed away peacefully at home in Oxnard on October 10, 2020, with his loving family by his side.



Oscar was 89 years of age. He was born to Antonia & Francisco Castro in El Paso, Texas. He married his wife, Rosamaria in 1954. They were married for close to 66 years.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Antonia & Francisco Castro, and grandchildren, Tony Castro Jr., Kimberly & Jacob Castro (twins).



Oscar is survived by his wife, Rosamaria Castro, and children: Cecilia, Oscar Jr. (Sylvia), Tony and Patricia.



Grandchildren: Regina Esparza (Raul), Karen Castro (Jr), Oscar Castro III (Stephanie), Vanessa De La O (Sony), Carlos Maciel Jr. (Elizabeth), Diana Olivares (Ysidro), Christopher Castro, Angel Castro, Bryan Castro, Amanda Castro, Gabriel Castro.



Great Grandchildren: Alyssa Castro (Brandon), Andres & Yazmin Esparza, Alexa Arriaga, Aiden & Isaiah Estrada, Ciara & Mariah De La O, Destiny & Carlos Maciel III, Tony & Alyiah Alfaro, a great granddaughter due in January, and great great grandson, Brandon Reyes.



He moved to California at a young age and worked in construction as a plasterer. He was a very hard worker, and took pride in his work. He was there for us all in many ways. We will miss him sharing his stories. He will be greatly missed by all of us. He was a great father, grandfather, and great grandfather.



He was a lifelong fan of the LA Dodgers, LA Lakers and loved to watch horse racing. He loved listening to music, especially at family BBQs. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports, be it baseball, basketball or soccer.



The Viewing/Rosary (9:30 a.m.) and Mass (10:15 a.m.) will be held on October 29, 2020 at Santa Clara Cemetery Chapel. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, these services will be at limited capacity, and for family members only. For those of you who wish to accompany us at the gravesite at 11:15 a.m., COVID-19 guidelines (face mask, social distancing) will be followed.



Our family would like to thank Dr. Masiello and Assisted Home Hospice for their care and compassion. Along with a Special Thank you to our brother Tony who took care of our dad during this time.









