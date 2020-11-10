Oscar Monroy Rodríguez



Santa Paula - Oscar Monroy Rodríguez passed away peacefully in his sleep November 4th 2020 in Santa Paula, California. He was many things: from being a beloved father, a grateful son, a reliant nephew but most importantly he was a true friend.



Born in Compostela Nayarit Mexico, he was the son of Santiago Monroy Montes and Maria Rodríguez Orozco. He was a Used Car Salesman for over 40 years, first starting out at Tom Coward Ford Motors in Oxnard in the 1970's.



He enjoyed watching Looney Tune Cartoons, especially the one with Bugs Bunny and Yosemite Sam, Peanut Comics with Charlie and Snoopy, and listening to "Oldies but Goodies" on the radio. He was fond of spontaneous long road trips and enjoyed a good cup of decaf coffee at any opportunity that was given to him. He was also passionate about horses his entire life from riding as a young child to watching the races at the Derby Club in Ventura California.



He will be survived by his wife Teresa Cuenca, his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends.



The Funeral Service will be held:



Friday, November 13th, 2020



Funeraria del Angel



128 S 8th Street



Santa Paula CA 93060



From 10am - 2pm



All are welcome



Thank you









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store