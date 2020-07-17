Oscar Reyes Ramos Jr.Bakersfield - Oscar Reyes Ramos Jr. went home to be with the Lord at the age of 49.Oscar was born in the city of Santa Paula, CA on June 9, 1971 to Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Reyes Ramos Sr.He attended Santa Paula High School, where he played football for the Santa Paula Cardinals, graduating class of 1989.Oscar was employed at Calavo Growers for 17 years alongside with his father Oscar Reyes Ramos Sr. Within that time Oscar created life with his first born, Ruben Ramos (23). Later in life he then met the love of his life, Sabrina Lopez, having Aliyah Ramos (7), sharing a life for 13 years.Oscar is survived by his mother Ermerlinda V. Ramos. Children; Ruben and Aliyah Ramos. Siblings; Sylvia Fonseca, Monica Ramos, Michael Ramos and many nieces and nephews.Oscar is proceeded in death by his father, Oscar Reyes Ramos Sr.On behalf of the Ramos family we would like to thank family and friends for your continued support, condolences, and prayers. Oscar will be missed dearly and we hope the memories that you hold in your heart last forever.A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Chapel of Angels 600 E. Pleasant St., Santa Paula, CA 93060 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Services are under the direction of Robert Rey Garcia Jr. Funeral Services.