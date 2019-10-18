|
Ouida "Polly" Peacock Pelham
Ventura - Ouida "Polly" Peacock Pelham, 80, long time resident of Ventura, CA passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 with her family by her side.
She was the youngest born on February 10, 1939 to the late James R Peacock & Vennie Bell Bennefield in Slocomb, Alabama. Ouida precedes her brother JW Peacock; and sister Oleta Peacock Beckworth. Her sister Juanita Thomason, South Carolina, and sister-in-law Betty Peacock, Slocomb, Alabama survives Polly.
She married the late Royce Pelham, and together they lived in Kodiak Alaska, Corpus Christie Texas, Dothan & Slocomb Alabama, before relocating to Ventura, CA in the late 1950's.
Polly is survived by her five children: Dean Pelham; Garnett and Keith Banks; Dorthy and Jesus Montanez; Larry and Ruth Pelham; and Monica Karl. She also is survived by 18 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren. She was passionate about her grandchildren, and loved telling her friends all about them.
Polly was a sweet beautiful kind southern woman, her smile and laughter was infectious. Mom was a strong independent woman that did not complain about life's challenges. She was that friend that all could count on, and she always had a smile and comforting hug when you needed it.
Polly was a home baker, and thoroughly enjoyed her southern cooking; she made the best biscuits & gravy around. She loved to cook for others, and she believed that warm homemade food would sooth your soul.
Polly loved to be outside gardening and tending to her roses. Her life was a living example of the Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 — "And be ye kind one to another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God for Christ's sake hath forgiven you." Ouida Peacock- AKA Polly, Mom, Grandma, and friend, we miss you and will forever remain in our hearts.
