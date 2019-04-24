Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Adams

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Pamela Adams Obituary
Pamela Adams

Eugene, OR

Pamela Adams was born to Thomas Adams and Barbara Mulvanity on January 30, 1947, in Nashua New Hampshire.

At seven she and the family headed to California on Route 66; after a year the family returned to New England. Then back to Washington State for a year, where she lost her father. The family then went to Ventura. She attended the Academy of Saint Catherine's by the Sea. She attended UCSB and became a teacher in South Central Los Angeles. At this point she developed a mental illness.

After many years she came to Eugene, Oregon. She worked as a peer advocate at ShelterCare a non-profit that serves people with mental illness. Her experience allowed her to make a tremendous difference in the lives of the program residents. In her daily interactions with people whether friends or strangers, Pam had an amazing ability to help people see the humor in life and laugh with her.

Pam died peacefully March 15, 2019. Leaving behind her brother Tom, nieces Tomalyn and Carol, nephews Sean, Scott and Jake and her great nieces Ashlyn and Madelyn.

Friends may make a donation in Pam's name c/o ShelterCare, 499 W. 4th Ave, Eugene, OR 97401.
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.